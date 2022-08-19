Detroit police seeking suspect vehicle involved in non-fatal drive-by shooting of toddler

Detroit police are asking the public to look out for a gray GMC Acadia that a gunman was in when he shot up an SUV, striking two people including a female toddler.

Both victims survived the assault, but the suspect shooter remains at large.

The 2-year-old was hit in the side, while a 55-year-old man who was working on his car nearby was also struck. Both were transported to a local hospital where they were released after receiving treatment.

Suspect GMC Acadia involved in a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit. Photo via Detroit police.

The incident happened on Aug. 2 at around 9 a.m. in Southwest Detroit on Witt Street. Detroit police say the gunman's intended target was likely someone sitting in the Chevy Tahoe.

Police called the action reckless and a disregard for human life.

"If you're willing to fire a bunch of rounds at 9 o'clock in the morning you don't care. You don't care who is out there or who gets hurt," an officer told FOX 2 at the time.

Photo via Detroit police.

Police have since released two images of the suspect vehicle and are asking the public to call the department's 4th precinct if they have any information. They can be reached at 313-596-5440 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.