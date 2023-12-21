Detroit police shoot fleeing suspect • I-275 reopening between 5 Mile, Sibley • Radio legend Ken Calvert dies

Detroit police shot and killed a man after they say he dragged an officer while fleeing a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Police said officers stopped a white SUV near Fenkell and Southfield Freeway because the driver didn't use their blinker around 10:15 p.m. When an officer spoke to the driver, they learned that the driver did not have a license and asked him to step out of the vehicle. This is when the driver tried to flee.

As an officer tried to put their foot on the brake, the suspect fled, dragging the officer.

Police said another officer first deployed their Taser. When that didn't take effect, the officer shot and killed the suspect.

Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said there was a gun with a Glock switch inside the vehicle. A switch turns a semi-automatic gun into a fully automatic firearm.

"There was a Glock on the floorboard. Inside the Glock was an extended magazine," he said. "You can do a lot of damage. It's terrifying."

Detroit radio legend Ken Calvert dies

Longtime Detroit radio host Ken Calvert died Wednesday.

The 72-year-old was a fixture on numerous stations during his more than four-decade career.

You may remember him from WRIF-FM, WCSX-FM, WWWW-FM, WLLZ-FM and others. He was also a Detroit Pistons PA announcer for 16 years.

As an announcer, Calvert "invented a lot of new ways to hype the sport," said his friend and fellow radio personality, Jim Johnson. "He was awesome."

Almost half of Buick dealerships opting out of EV

GM announced that almost half its Buick dealerships are grabbing buyouts in 2023 instead of deciding to put their money into selling and maintaining electric vehicles.

GM wanted Buick dealers to invest nearly half a million into their stores to facilitate the sale and maintenance of electric vehicles (EVs). However, numerous dealers decided to withdraw after assessing the numbers.

"It’s evidence of the shifting patterns and presumptions on the part of manufacturers about the demand," said K. Venkatesh Prasad, the Center for Automotive Research's chief innovation officer.

The buyouts are another sign that the Big Three companies are adjusting aspects of their historic EV transition.

"With any new product you go through this first wave of people who have disposable income – might have a three-car garage, can happily plug their cars in the garage and charge at home, or go to a workplace and can charge," Prasad said.

I-275 reopening

All lanes of I-275 between 5 Mile and Sibley are expected to open on both sides of the freeway on Friday.

Crews have been removing barrels and barrier walls, as well as installing temporary pavement markings in that area, including all ramps and at the I-94 and I-96/M-14 interchanges.

Most work is completed, though crews will still be out this winter to work on the median and the shoulders.

In the spring, they'll complete other work to wrap up the project.

New Michigan driver's license, plate design coming in 2024

The newest license plate option coming to Michigan drivers is a play on the favorite blue and yellow Water Winter Wonderland version, but with a green color.

This version, called "Water Wonderland" is green and white and pays tribute to the civil rights era and advancements that were born out of the turbulent time, the Secretary of State said. It will be available for order on Jan. 27.

Along with the announcement comes a new driver's license that comes with better security technology.

Current licenses and state IDs are valid until their expiration date. All residents will be issued the newly designed ID when they renew or replace their old one.

What else we're watching

Toyota recalling 1 million vehicles for potential air bag issue

Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.

The recall covers a range of Toyota and Lexus vehicles with model years from 2020 to 2022. Included in the recall are Toyota Avalons, Camrys, Highlanders, RAV4s, Siennas and Corollas, plus some hybrids of those models.

The Lexus models in the recall include the ES250 sedan and the RX350 SUV, among others.

The vehicles being recalled have sensors in the front passenger seat that may have been manufactured improperly. Those sensors could potentially short circuit, causing the airbag system to not determine the occupant's correct weight and potentially not deploy in certain kinds of crashes.

Read more here.