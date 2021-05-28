Detroit police: Thief steals car with sleeping woman inside, assaults her before fleeing

A thief stole a car with a woman sleeping inside from a Detroit gas station May 18, police said.

According to police, a 20-year-old man went into a gas station in the 15400 block of W. McNichols at about 11:30 p.m. While he was inside, someone stole his car.

Police said when the thief realized an 18-year-old woman was asleep in the car, they assaulted and told her to get out. She did and the thief fled in the 2008 tan Chevy Malibu. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

