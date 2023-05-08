Suspect in deadly triple shooting case at Detroit gas station arrested by police

Police arrested a 27-year-old suspected of shooting three and killing one inside a Detroit gas station over the weekend.

Detroit police said Samuel McCray was taken into custody late Sunday night and plan to send charging recommendations to the prosecutor's office soon.

McCray has a "checkered history" involving violence, as well as may have struggled with mental health issues, Chief James White said Monday afternoon.

"Really is tragic and senseless violence," White said. "He's having a dispute and decided to take it out on those three innocent victims."

The shooting happened after McCray got into an argument with a gas station cashier over a payment method for a $3 purchase. When the dispute escalated, McCray became angry before shooting three customers who were inside the gas station.

The cashier was able to hide behind the counter during the incident.

The shooting happened at a Mobile gas station on McNichols near the Lodge Freeway early Saturday morning. McCray fled the scene before he was arrested last night.

In addition to possibly being on parole or probation, White said it was unlikely the weapon that was used was legally purchased.

MORE: 40-year-old man charged with homicide in wrong-way 696 crash on Friday

"Looking at history, criminal record, mental illness, I'd be surprised if the weapon was legally obtained," he said.

White said community tips came in handy in arrested McCray, thanking both the public and the media for helping officers locate the suspect.