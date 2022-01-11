Detroit police trying to piece together what happened after shooter fires into house, hitting boy

A 12-year-old boy was hit when someone shot through the front of a duplex on Detroit's east side Monday night.

Police said the child was struck in the knee around 8:40 p.m. at the home between Whittier and Morang. He is expected to survive.

"This will likely be a long term traumatic experience for this child, so our thoughts are with him at this time as he makes a recovery," said Detroit Police Second Deputy Chief Rudy Harper.

Detroit police don't think the shooting was random, and now they are trying to piece together what happened.

"We are talking to the family about who may have wanted to hurt someone inside the house. It’s unthinkable to think someone would want to hurt a 12-year-old child," Harper said.

The boy was not the only person home.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video and speaking to witnesses as they search for clues. They are also working with Ceasefire Detroit, an anti-violence group.

"They are civilians, they have roots in our community. They know the folks. They have close ties and relationships. So, we rely on them to continue to build trust with department," Harper said.

Police are working to reduce the number of children hurt by violence.

MORE: Detroit Police say mom changes story, says she accidentally shot her child

"We have to say enough is enough, and we have to do something about this," Harper said.

In 2021, there were 67 children 17 and younger who were shot in Detroit who survived. Another nine children were shot and killed.

Last week, a 15-year-old was killed at a gas station.

Read: Teen murdered inside gas station

Advertisement

Chief James White reported a decrease in non-fatal shootings as well as a drop in homicides in 2021, but he said one shooting is one too many.