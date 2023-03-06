Detroit police vehicle auctions include cars, trucks, more in March -- See the schedule

Detroit police regularly auction off vehicles and have several auctions scheduled for March.

These auctions include cars, trucks, and occasionally other vehicles such as ATVs and RVs.

Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.

Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. the day of the auction.

If you have a contract with the city, you must sign an affidavit stating that you have had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle you intend to purchase.

Photos of the available vehicles are not provided prior to the auctions, but you can check the VINs.

DPD vehicle auction schedule:

March 7 at 9 a.m. at Wayne's Service - 204965 Sherwood

March 8 at 9 a.m. at Troy's Towing - 9615 Grinnnell

March 9 at 9 a.m. at Michigan Auto Recovery (MARS) - 8850 Southfield

March 10 at 9 a.m. at ABA Impound - 14201 Joy

March 14 at 9 a.m. at AC Towing - 5130 14th

March 20 at 9 a.m. at Bobby's Towing - 10401 Lyndon

March 22 at 9 a.m. at 7D's Towing - 5700 E. Nevada

Click here to see the available vehicles.