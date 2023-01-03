Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January

article

Looking for a new vehicle?

Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month.

Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500.

Vehicles must be removed from the lot by 3 p.m. the day of the auction.

If you have a contract with the city, you must sign an affidavit stating that you have had no involvement with, connection or foreknowledge of the vehicle you intend to purchase.

Photos of the available vehicles are not provided prior to the auctions, but you can check the VINs.

Detroit vehicle auction schedule: