Detroit ranks as 2nd-Most Stressed City according to new study

Yet again, for the second year in a row Detroit takes silver as the second-most stressed out city in the US. This finding is.according to a new study by Wallet Hub.

"Are we there because we have a mental health condition or has the trauma of living and growing up in poverty created the mental health condition?" said Carol Zuniga, CEO Hegira Health. "The strong focus of these surveys really is on poverty, and it is such an entrenched problem in the City of Detroit, it has been for so many years, for decades."

Take a look at the 2023 rankings - out of 183 cities - Cleveland secured the number one spot, with Baltimore coming in third.

"With more than 30 percent of people living in the city living in poverty, it’s a very serious problem and it’s identified as the most serious problem in the country," she said.

The categories that were compared and scored include:

Work stress

Financial stress

Family stress

Health and safety stress.

"Poverty is a chronic stressor in so many areas," she said. "It’s not just financial, it affects healthcare, it affects education, it affects self-esteem. It’s a mental health issue - is it the chicken or the egg?"

Comparably, turns out residents on the western part of the state are a lot less stressed. Grand Rapids also made the list coming in at No. 143.

"Stress when it’s overwhelming inevitably affects everyone," she said.

So, that said, is enough being done to help Detroiters?

Hegira Health is one of Wayne County’s top behavioral healthcare providers, it’s leader Carol Zuniga says, she’s pleased to see more resources in the community.

But a lot more needs to be done in the from of mental health awareness.

"We’re very concentrated on making sure services are available, we have knew funding particularly the Metro Detroit area for mental health and substance abuse services, I don’t think people know that if you don’t have insurance you can get care at 13, 14 different places now across Metro Detroit, Wayne County regardless of your ability to pay, Hegira is one of those agencies. because of this new infusion of federal dollars."

