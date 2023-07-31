Detroit restaurant Firebird Tavern expanding to Troy

article

Detroit's Firebird Tavern is spreading its wings.

The restaurant near Greektown is expanding with a new location in Troy. Work is now underway at 4845 Rochester Rd., which housed Sharks BBQ until the business closed last year.

So far, crews have added a new covered patio and a new roof, and the Firebird sign is up. They've also been inside working to get it ready.

Firebird Tavern's Detroit location opened in 2013. It features a casual menu along with craft beer and cocktails.

An opening date hasn't been announced yet.

Get the latest updates on the progress here.