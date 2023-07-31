Detroit restaurant Firebird Tavern expanding to Troy
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Firebird Tavern is spreading its wings.
The restaurant near Greektown is expanding with a new location in Troy. Work is now underway at 4845 Rochester Rd., which housed Sharks BBQ until the business closed last year.
So far, crews have added a new covered patio and a new roof, and the Firebird sign is up. They've also been inside working to get it ready.
Firebird Tavern's Detroit location opened in 2013. It features a casual menu along with craft beer and cocktails.
An opening date hasn't been announced yet.