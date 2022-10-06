Detroit serial killer DeAngelo Martin to be sentenced Thursday for murders of 4 women

article

On Thursday, DeAngelo Martin, who police said terrorized Detroit's east side in 2019 and killed four different women, will be sentenced after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder charges.

Martin pleaded guilty in early September to the murders of four women and the rape and sexual assault of 10 others. As part of his plea agreement, he will be sentenced to between 45 and 70 years in prison for each count, which will be served concurrently.

The 37-year-old was bound over for trial for the four murders on August 20, 2020, and was expected to go before a jury in September this year. Instead, a plea deal was reached and he will be sentenced Thursday afternoon in Wayne County.

Martin was arrested after police were notified to a decomposing body found inside a vacant Detroit home on June 5, 2019, on Mack Avenue. However, he's also been linked to murders on Winthrop Street in February 2018, two killings in March 2019 on Coventry Street and Linnhurst Street.

When Martin was bound over for trial, he was charged with killing Annetta Nelson, 57, Nancy Harrison, 52, Trevesene Ellis, 55, and Tamara Jones, 55 - all from Detroit.

Martin had been connected to two other murders - Deborah Reynolds and Yvonne Cobern - but he was never charged in the homicides.

BACKGROUND: Victim's family says it took too long for DeAngelo Martin to be charged with murders

Martin's alleged crimes detailed in hearings and filings shocked the victim's family when he appeared in court in 2019. Family of Harrison said at the time they believed it took authorities too long to arrest and charge Martin.

Below, you can view an interactive timeline that includes links from the FOX 2 archives.

If you're having any trouble viewing the timeline, particularly on mobile devices - click here to open it to view on your device's browser.