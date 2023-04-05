Detroit sex offender sentenced to 25 years for making child porn

A sex offender from Detroit is headed to prison for 25 years after authorities say he made child porn.

According to authorities, Charles Robert Taylor Jr., 35. filmed a 10-year-old child engaged in sexual acts with a woman. He then sent that video to at least one other person.

This happened while Taylor was on parole. It is the second time his parole has been revoked for similar conduct, and authorities say this offense happened less than a year after he was released from prison.

"This offender committed a horrific act, an offense made even more serious because he did so while on supervision for another sex offense. This sentence will protect the public and demonstrates our commitment to keep children safe," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison.