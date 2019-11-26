Detroit Sgt. suspended for not responding to officer down was previously fired for cowardliness

A Detroit police sergeant who was suspended with pay for not responding to the shooting of two officers that resulted in the death of 16-year veteran Rasheen McClain last week was previously fired for cowardliness from the department but got his job back.

Chief James Craig announced the suspension of the 10-year veteran Monday evening, saying Sgt. Ronald Kidd allegedly was in the area and never responded to call of the officers down.

FOX 2 has learned from sources that the Sergeant was fired from the Detroit Police Department for cowardliness. However, we're told the police union got the Sergeant his job back.

Sources also tell us Sgt. Kidd was in a cell block while his female partner was getting beat up, and that he walked away and never called for help.

Chief James Craig has scheduled a press conference Tuesday afternoon at 3 p.m. to discuss the shooting.

DPD Officer Rasheen McClain

McClain and his partner Phillipe Batoum Bisse were called to a home off Wyoming near Chippewa to investigate a home invasion as they armed man broke into a house at 7:20 p.m. and wouldn't leave. Police say the suspected shooter was at the home looking for his teen girlfriend. Four officers went in to clear the house - that's when the man started shooting, fatally wounding McClain and wounding Bisse. Another cop on scene fired back hitting the shooter who was arrested a short time later.

"A determination was made that Officer McClain did request a supervisor, and a supervisor was assigned," Craig said Monday. "As we did our investigation we determined that allegedly he did not go to the scene in the shootings that happened."

Craig said that he has watched video showing the sergeant not responding to the shooting - saying it is a "grave concern" to him and his department.

The man accused of killing McClain has not been charged and the warrant is being reviewed by the Wayne County prosecutor.

Craig would not reveal what the sergeant was doing at the time nor would he say if his appearance could have saved McClain's life.

