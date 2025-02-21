Detroit sports fans may face higher costs with Amazon Prime streaming deal

The Brief Sports fans face higher costs as Amazon partners with teams to stream Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings games on Prime. The FanDuel Sports Network package will cost $19.99 per month. FOX 2 found fans can save by purchasing the package through the FanDuel app.



Michigan sports fans may have a more difficult and expensive time watching games as Amazon is partnering with the teams to stream games on Prime.

If you want to watch the Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings, it may cost you.

"Because of all the leagues and teams wanting to pull every single dollar out of the sports fan, it is becoming increasingly difficult to be a sports fan," said FOX 2's Ryan Ermanni. "Last year was an absolute disaster with the Detroit Tigers and being able to watch them for what seemed like the entire season."

The backstory:

Detroit sports fans remember the whole Bally Sports debacle when the company was unable to reach a deal with Comcast, causing a 3-month blackout until the end of the Tigers season in 2024.

Just in time for this weekend's pair of pre-season Tigers games, there is a new way to watch.

By the numbers:

For $19.99 per month, fans can tack on the FanDuel Sports Network package to their Amazon Prime account. FanDuel is, of course, the new Bally Sports.

Through FanDuel, it is the only way to watch the Tigers, Pistons, and the Red Wings.

"This is becoming a huge trend in sports as these teams try to monetize and get every single dollar out of every single media company in the world. We are seeing this more and more," Ryan said.

Dig deeper:

The whole Prime partnership makes it easy to watch if you’re a Prime member.

Meanwhile, FOX 2 found it’s cheaper to buy through the FanDuel app directly, for now.

It is 15% off to buy in bulk, and for the whole year, customers can save about $50 compared to the monthly plan.

What they're saying:

So, FOX 2 took it to the streets – will you pay the extra $19.99 to add it to your Amazon Prime?

Two of the three fans FOX 2 talked with wish the FanDuel/Amazon package was more like $10 a month.

"I’m the biggest sports fan in the world, and it’s just so off-putting to me what it takes to be able to go to a game, and now what it takes to be able to watch a game makes me care a lot less," Ryan said.