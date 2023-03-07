Detroit St. Patrick's Parade, DCFC season opener party, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
St. Patrick's Day isn't until next week, but the celebrations start now.
Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit this weekend:
First Stop Friday: Pancho Villa's Skull
- Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.
- Ferndale Area District Library
This free concert features Pancho Villa's Skull, a duo whose music is described as a "high-energy blend of traditional Mariachi music and punk rock."
Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.
St. Practice Bar Crawl
- Saturday, March 11 from 2-7 p.m.
- Downtown Royal Oak
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with a bar crawl.
A $40 wristband includes entry into numerous Royal Oak bars, drink specials, themed swag, karaoke, and more.
DCFC season opener watch party
- Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.
- Detroit City Clubhouse
Detroit City Football Club starts its season on the road Saturday with a match vs. San Diego Loyal SC.
Doors open at the Clubhouse at 8 p.m. for the 10 p.m. kickoff.
Detroit St. Patrick's Parade
- Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m.
- Corktown in Detroit
Head to Detroit for this annual tradition.
Beyond the parade, other activities are planned throughout the day, including the Corktown Races, Parade Day Mass, Painting of the Shamrocks, and more.
B Nektar Unplugged
- Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.
- B. Nektar in Ferndale
Enjoy live music from Glencoe, Easy Beach, and Wes Meadows at the meadery.
Admission is free.