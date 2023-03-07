Detroit St. Patrick's Parade, DCFC season opener party, and more things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

article

St. Patrick's Day isn't until next week, but the celebrations start now.

Here's what's going on around Metro Detroit this weekend:

First Stop Friday: Pancho Villa's Skull

Friday, March 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Ferndale Area District Library

This free concert features Pancho Villa's Skull, a duo whose music is described as a "high-energy blend of traditional Mariachi music and punk rock."

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Learn more.

St. Practice Bar Crawl

Saturday, March 11 from 2-7 p.m.

Downtown Royal Oak

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with a bar crawl.

A $40 wristband includes entry into numerous Royal Oak bars, drink specials, themed swag, karaoke, and more.

Get tickets.

DCFC season opener watch party

Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m.

Detroit City Clubhouse

Detroit City Football Club starts its season on the road Saturday with a match vs. San Diego Loyal SC.

Doors open at the Clubhouse at 8 p.m. for the 10 p.m. kickoff.

Detroit St. Patrick's Parade

Sunday, March 12 at 1 p.m.

Corktown in Detroit

Head to Detroit for this annual tradition.

Beyond the parade, other activities are planned throughout the day, including the Corktown Races, Parade Day Mass, Painting of the Shamrocks, and more.

Learn more.

B Nektar Unplugged

Sunday, March 12 at 3 p.m.

B. Nektar in Ferndale

Enjoy live music from Glencoe, Easy Beach, and Wes Meadows at the meadery.

Admission is free.