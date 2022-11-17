Detroit suspect arrested after two women shot, standoff

Detroit Police responded to a second standoff involving a gun on Thursday, this time where a suspect is accused of shooting two women on the city's west side.

Police were able to talk down one standoff suspect after they said he shot and killed his neighbor and then barricaded himself inside his home. The second situation was on Asbury Park near Tireman where police said there was a shootout, leading to a school locked down and police on the scene.

Police and SWAT filled the 7700 block of Asbury Park after the shootout and subsequent standoff.

Detroit Police Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said the special response team was needed because of where the school was, in relation to the shootout.

"We found a female victim who was shot multiple times. We were able to detain a person of interest. In proximity of the school, we had to take the extra caution and regard. For that we called in our special response team," Hayes said.

According to police, the second victim checked herself into the hospital.

The two victims were both women, the suspect is a man - but further details were not released. The suspect barricaded himself inside but eventually surrendered.

Once investigators learned no one else was inside the house, they entered the home and found two weapons.

The second barricaded situation in a matter of hours is putting the police force and neighborhood on edge.

"We’ve got a whole neighborhood we’ve disrupted now in the interest of their safety and protect them. So, the confidence they have in us when they have loved ones that are here or residents or neighbors — that fuels us to stay warm on cold days. Stay energized on these long days and get the work done," Hayes said.

As the situation escalated, it drew a crowd that included family members, one of whom told FOX 2 that the man suspected in the shooting had a license to carry. It's not known what charges he'll be facing.