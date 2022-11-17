Gunman has 'military-grade' weapons in Detroit home where barricade is unfolding, police say

Detroit police said a man who fatally shot his neighbor Thursday morning before barricading himself inside his home has "military-grade" weapons inside and is threatening to hurt himself.

Chief James White said the fatal shooting stemmed from a dispute that goes back a year when a package that was sent to him was delivered to his neighbor instead, which created a conflict and ended with a misdemeanor conviction.

Around 6:45 a.m., the dispute escalated to a fatal shooting, prompting police to respond to the west side location, near Joy and Greenfield.

Police have asked residents on the Detroit-Dearborn border who live on Robson Street to shelter in place as the department's crisis intervention team negotiated with the man.

"We don't know how many weapons he has," White said, telling media that family said he had an "arsenal of weapons."

Police are staged at a home on Detroit's west side after a shooting took place.

"We need him to come out of the home peacefully."

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a victim laying in the road and suffering from a gunshot wound. A tarp was later spotted covering a body.

Both CIT officers and crisis negotiators have responded to the home and been in touch with the suspect.

"I'm sure he's watching because he's been in contact with the media. I want to let him know that we're going to get him the help he needs. I need him to come out the home peacefully, leave the weapons inside," White said. "If you are listening to me, I will investigate your side of the story as it relates this Amazon package issue."

White said the suspect is frustrated that no one has listened to him.

The incident in question happened around Christmas a year ago when a package that was delivered to his neighbor and he wanted the package back. When he didn't get the package back, a conflict arose and culminated with him being charged with a misdemeanor.

He was recently sentenced to 60 days in jail.