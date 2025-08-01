Detroit teen killed, another hospitalized in east side shooting: Both were step-brothers

article

The Brief Two step-brothers, both 13-years-old, were shot on Detroit's east side. One of the boys had died while the other was sent to the hospital. This continues an already violent and deadly summer for young people in Detroit.



One teen is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in Detroit on Friday night.

What they're saying:

Detroit police said two step-brothers, both 13-years-old, were shot on Mitchell and Outer Drive on the city's east side.

One of the boys had died while the other was sent to the hospital.

Local perspective:

This continues an already violent and deadly summer for young people in Detroit, with the two boys becoming the fourth and fifth children shot in the past week.

On Thursday, two children while sleeping in their home were shot during a drive-by on Arcola Avenue.

On Sunday night, 6-year-old Rylee Love was killed at his house as he waited for his dad to come home.

What's next:

In an effort to curb violence, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison announced juvenile curfew enforcement. Minors 15 and under must be off the streets by 10 p.m. Meanwhile, 16-and 17-year-olds have to be off by 11 p.m.

For violators, parents will be fined, but Bettison says it takes everyone's effort to make and keep neighborhoods safe.