Detroit Tinder swindler arrested, charged with armed robbery and sexual assault

Leaders from the Detroit Police Department announced the arrest of a man who they say robbed at least two women after meeting them online and may have robbed two others.

Marcus Edwards, 27, was arrested and charged last with at least two different armed robberies that police said happened after he met women on Tinder or other dating apps/sites.

The arrest comes as the Netflix, ‘The Tinder Swindler’, takes off. That documentary features a man who met multiple women online with a fake story of being a wealthy heir before defrauding them of millions. Edwards is not accused of stealing millions from the women but he is accused of gaining their confidence and then robbing them of their belongings.

According to police, their investigation started on Feb. 7 when they were called to an apartment complex on East Outer Drive near 7 Mile in Detroit. The female victim told police she met a man on Tinder and the two met in person in the parking lot of the complex. Once she arrived, police said he got into her car and pulled a gun before robbing her.

She was able to run off and get to a phone and call police.

Detectives used footage from Project Green Light and crime mapping and determined a similar crime happened in January. In that case, however, the woman said she was sexually assaulted.

Police didn't elaborate how Edwards was identified as the suspect but he's been charged with multiple crimes including armed robbery, second degree criminal sexual conduct, larceny, assault, and multiple felony weapon charges.

During an update on Monday, Detroit Police said they have two other cases that Edwards could be linked to but he has not yet been charged. The other two robberies were similar: met on Tinder or online, suspect got into the victim's car, showed a gun, and announced a robbery.

Police are unsure if there are other victims but ask anyone else to come forward. Edwards was arrested outside the apartment complex on East Outer Drive near 7 Mile and police said he was not being cooperative with the investigation.

