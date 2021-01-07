Detroit to expand COVID-19 vaccine distribution, use TCF Center

article

The City of Detroit is working to administer more COVID-19 vaccines after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the expansion of the people who could get the vaccine.

Mayor Mike Duggan will announce the details of the strategy for significantly expanding access to the vaccine, including plans that will open the TCF Center garage as a public vaccination site.

Duggan will be joined by Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair during a 2 p.m. press conference which you can watch on Facebook.

Duggan, Fair, and others will discuss the plans to administer the vaccines to essential workers, the elderly, and vulnerable populations.

On Wednesday, Whitmer announced the state is moving to the next phase of distribution of the vaccine.

On Jan. 11, Michigan residents age 65 and older, first responders, frontline state and federal workers, jail staff, and childcare providers will now be permitted to receive the vaccine, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said on Wednesday.

"I urge all seniors to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible and that all Michiganders to make a plan to get vaccinated when it becomes available to you," she added in a press release. "And as always: mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where COVID-19 can easily spread from person to person. We will eliminate this virus together."

The state health department began vaccinating residents in December after the Pfizer treatment was approved.

Since then, tens of thousands of residents have been given the first dose. However, Michigan has lagged behind most states in vaccine rates, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. However, on Wednesday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Michigan had moved into the top 5.

Furthermore, there is skepticism among many people including health care workers and emergency responders about taking the vaccine.

The second phase of vaccine distribution represents the state's gradual bolstering of vaccine administration in a year that health officials hope to inoculate more than 70% of the state's residents over the age of 16.

