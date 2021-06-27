Detroit to provide flooding response, FEMA update Monday afternoon
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The City of Detroit Department of Neighborhoods will provide a flood update Monday afternoon.
A virtual meeting will be held at 5 p.m. to discuss the city's response to weekend flooding and give a FEMA update.
Many Detroit residents were impacted by flooding after heavy rains Friday into Saturday.
The city is using a hotline to collect information that will be used for claims when disaster relief funds are available. If you were impacted by flooding, call 313-267-8000.
To join the meeting, call 313-626-6799 or 346-248-779 and use the meeting ID 363 140 9738.
You can also join via Zoom here. Use the meeting ID 363-140-9738.
