Detroit to provide flooding response, FEMA update Monday afternoon

article

The City of Detroit Department of Neighborhoods will provide a flood update Monday afternoon.

Related: Detroit sets up emergency call center after flooding across city

A virtual meeting will be held at 5 p.m. to discuss the city's response to weekend flooding and give a FEMA update.

Many Detroit residents were impacted by flooding after heavy rains Friday into Saturday.

The city is using a hotline to collect information that will be used for claims when disaster relief funds are available. If you were impacted by flooding, call 313-267-8000.

MAP: Areas of I-94 in Detroit still closed after weekend flooding

To join the meeting, call 313-626-6799 or 346-248-779 and use the meeting ID 363 140 9738.

You can also join via Zoom here. Use the meeting ID 363-140-9738.