Detroit sets up emergency call center after flooding across city

Detroit has established an emergency call center for residents whose homes were damaged by flooding this weekend.

A hotline will be used to collect information that will be used for claims when disaster relief funds are available. If you were impacted by flooding, call 313-267-8000.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer also activated the Michigan State Emergency Operations Center in response to flooding. If you were impacted by flooding, call 211 or visit mi211.org to receive assistance and resources from the United Way.

Heavy rain through Friday and overnight into Saturday led to extensive flooding in Metro Detroit.

More rain is expected this weekend.

