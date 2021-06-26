Expand / Collapse search

MAP: Metro Detroit freeways closed Saturday due to flooding

By Amber Ainsworth
Six inches of rain fall in Detroit overnight, every freeway reports flooding issues

The rain started Friday and, by the time we woke up Saturday morning, six inches of rain had fallen in Detroit and every Wayne County freeways is reporting flooding problems.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Heavy rain Friday led to numerous freeway closures overnight and into Saturday morning.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, lanes are blocked on I-94, the Lodge, I-96, I-75, and Southfield Freeway, with several full freeway closures.

More rain is expected this weekend. See a full map of closures from the Michigan Department of Transportation below and check MDOT's Twitter for flooding updates.

If your vehicle was stuck in water on a freeway, contact Michigan State Police to find out where it was towed.