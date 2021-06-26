MAP: Metro Detroit freeways closed Saturday due to flooding

Heavy rain Friday led to numerous freeway closures overnight and into Saturday morning.

MORE: Hundreds of calls of flooding, submerged and floating cars on Detroit freeways

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, lanes are blocked on I-94, the Lodge, I-96, I-75, and Southfield Freeway, with several full freeway closures.

More rain is expected this weekend. See a full map of closures from the Michigan Department of Transportation below and check MDOT's Twitter for flooding updates.

Related: Flash flood warnings in place for Wayne, Washtenaw Counties; Flood watch throughout SE Michigan

If your vehicle was stuck in water on a freeway, contact Michigan State Police to find out where it was towed.