Detroit, Warren police departments sued over claims of unlawful entry, excessive force

The Brief Two civil lawsuits have been filed against police departments in Detroit and Warren. This comes after allegations that officers entered homes without warrants. FOX 2 reached out to both Detroit police and Warren police. Neither department could comment due to pending litigation.



Two multi-million-dollar civil lawsuits have been filed against police departments in Detroit and Warren following allegations that officers entered homes without warrants.

Both cases claim unlawful entry and excessive use of force.

Big picture view:

The two incidents are separate and involve different police departments, but the allegations are similar.

In the Detroit case, which dates back to April 2, officers allegedly chased a suspect into the plaintiff’s home over a curfew issue. The homeowner refused to let police enter without a warrant, but body camera footage reportedly shows officers entering anyway, drawing their weapons, making threats, and beating multiple people inside the home. The lawsuit also claims a child was injured. The charges were later dismissed by a judge who reviewed the video evidence.

That case is seeking $10 million in damages.

What they're saying:

FOX 2 spoke with attorneys Todd Perkins and Joel Sklar.

"Mr. Givens, with his hands behind his back, was struck multiple times," said Perkins. "Uppercut. To see it is shocking, and it should offend your conscience."

"People were innocently, at 1 o’clock, 10 o’clock, just enjoying themselves. Then police barge in and lives change," said Sklar. "These are facts people will never get over. There has to be some sort of justice, and that’s what Todd and I are here to do."

As for the Warren case, it allegedly took place on September 23, 2024.

Police were chasing suspects in a vehicle when two individuals got out and ran into the plaintiff’s home. Officers allegedly entered the home without a warrant, arrested the homeowner instead of the suspects, and used pepper spray, force, and threats — all in front of the homeowner’s child.

Obstruction charges filed in that case were later dismissed.

"She spoke up while in her home, standing up from her couch with her crutches a few feet away. She said, ‘These are my kids,’ and then the officer said to arrest her," an attorney said. "From that point, she was not willing because she had done nothing wrong. You have a right to resist an unlawful arrest — you have an absolute right to do that."

Dig deeper:

FOX 2 reached out to both Detroit police and Warren police. Neither department could comment due to pending litigation.

Warren police did say the lawsuit is without merit and that it will present its side of the story as the judicial process moves forward.