Detroit woman accused of hitting Fraser police vehicle, ripping out officer's hair after traffic stop

A traffic stop for an expired license plate led to numerous felony charges against a Detroit woman after she allegedly assaulted officers.

After Fraser police pulled over Monique Darnita–Marie Moses, 35, on Saturday, she allegedly refused officers' demands and reversed into a patrol vehicle. Then, she got out of her vehicle and resisted arrest before being taken into custody, police said.

When police finally got Moses in custody, she allegedly assaulted two officers. Police say she ripped out one officer's hair and caused significant injuries to both officers.

"This shows the dangers our police face daily, even if what initially seems routine. We must emphasize the importance of cooperation during encounters with law enforcement. Resisting arrest and assaulting police officers not only endangers the individual involved but poses a potential threat to the safety of our community," said Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido.

Moses is charged with third-degree fleeing and eluding, assault with a dangerous weapon, assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer causing injury, malicious destruction of police property, operating a motor vehicle without security, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and three counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing an officer.

Moses' bond was set at $100,000 cash/surety.