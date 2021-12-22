Detroit woman charged with election law forgery during 2020 election ordered to trial

The Detroit woman allegedly behind dozens of fraudulent absentee ballot applications during the 2020 election had one of the five cases against her scheduled for trial after a judge found probable cause.

Nancy Williams, who runs a business that handles legal guardianships for incapacitated residents, allegedly tried obtaining absentee ballots meant for her clients by requesting they be sent to the address of her company. According to the state Attorney General, the 55-year-old woman had submitted 26 absentee ballot applications to nine different city and township clerks.

Without the knowledge or consent of the individuals, Williams also submitted separate voter registration applications for each person, the attorney general added. She's since been charged with more than 40 counts across five court jurisdictions.

On Tuesday, a judge found probable cause among the charges in the City of Wayne. She's been charged with two counts of false statements in absentee ballot applications, wo counts of forgery, and two counts of election law forgery. The first two counts are a 90-day misdemeanor while the forgery charges are felonies.

Williams was also charged in the city of Southgate, Redford Township, Westland, and Southfield.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office previously said the Michigan State Board of Elections became concerned about possible election fraud when similar inquiries from local election offices were submitted. According to a news release, absentee ballot applications had been signed with an "X."

Michigan State Police investigating the case eventually referred it to Nessel's office in May 2021.

In addition to the City of Wayne counts, Williams also has preliminary exams scheduled in Westland in December and in Southgate, Redford, and Southfield, in January.