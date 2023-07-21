Detroit woman charged with murder after Livonia liquor store shooting

article

A Detroit woman is accused of killing another woman during a fight outside a Livonia liquor store Tuesday.

Lania Julieah Conn, 24, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. She was denied bond.

Police say Conn and the victim, 27-year-old Markayla Sadler, were arguing inside the store at 13820 Merriman Rd. just before 1 a.m. The argument spilled outside, where it became a physical fight. During that fight, Conn is accused of shooting Sadler.

Cory Leniel Campbell, a 25-year-old Detroit man who was an acquaintance of Sadler, returned fire at Conn and a 24-year-old Warren man who was with her, police said.

Police said Campbell had an expired concealed pistol license, so he is now charged with carrying a concealed weapon.