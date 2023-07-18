Woman shot to death outside Livonia liquor store

A fight inside a Livonia liquor store early Tuesday led to a fatal shooting in the parking lot, police said.

Officers were called to the store at 13820 Merriman near I-96 on reports of shots fired at 12:53 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 27-year-old Redford Township woman dead.

Police said there was a fight between the victim and a 24-year-old Detroit woman inside the store. That fight continued outside, where the Detroit woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

A 25-year-old Detroit man who was an acquaintance of the victim returned fire at the shooter and a 24-year-old Warren man who was with her, police said.

Read Next: Murder suspect killed by police after pointing gun at self, passenger

The Detroit woman who fired shots and the Warren man were treated at a hospital and released. The woman, who is a concealed pistol license holder, was then taken into custody.

Police said the victim's acquaintance who returned fire had an expired concealed pistol license, so he was arrested, too.

An investigation is ongoing. Investigators do not believe the people involved knew each other.