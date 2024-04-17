Detroit woman sentenced to prison for shooting at federal agents during raid

A Detroit woman is headed to prison for shooting at federal agents during a 2021 raid.

Gloria Bush, 42, was sentenced to seven years in prison after a guilty plea.

When Drug Enforcement Administration Special Response Team agents announced that they were at Bush's home and tried to get inside to execute a search warrant in April 2021, Bush shot at them twice from inside the home. No one was shot, but one bullet did hit a shield an agent was holding, authorities said.

"This case demonstrates how our federal law enforcement partners put their lives at risk every day doing the work necessary to keep our community safe," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison. "This defendant’s actions not only endangered the lives of federal agents, but also the lives of all those living around her who could have been struck by gunfire."