Detroit woman tells deputies she will fight them, damages patrol vehicle at Rochester Hills motel

A Detroit woman told sheriff's deputies that she would fight them after they responded to a call about a fight at a Rochester Hills motel Monday night.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Red Roof Inn at 2580 Crooks Rd. just after 11:30 p.m. after receiving a call that two women were fighting.

When deputies got to the motel, the caller told them that there wasn't a fight but that her 22-year-old sister was highly intoxicated and had damaged the motel. The caller said her sister then fled on foot.

The deputies were able to find the woman. They said she was uncooperative, clenched her fists, assumed a fighting stance, and told deputies, "If you try and touch me, I will fight you." She resisted arrest but eventually was taken into custody, authorities said.

When the deputies tried to put her in the patrol vehicle, she kicked the tire and door jamb. Deputies said she continued kicking once she was inside, damaging the vehicle doorframe.

The woman was taken to the Oakland County Jail, and charges are pending.