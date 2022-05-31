Expand / Collapse search

Detroit Zoo offering free admission to seniors from Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties on Wednesday

By Amber Ainsworth
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo is hosting Tri-County Senior Day on Wednesday.

People 62 and older who live in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties get free entry into the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.

The day will include live entertainment, tram tours, bingo, habitat chats, and a senior resource area.

If you have questions, contact the zoo here.