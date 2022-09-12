Detroit Zoo Senior Day: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County residents 62+ get in for free Wednesday
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's Senior Day returns Wednesday.
People 62 and older who live in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties get free entry into the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is also included. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.
The day will include live entertainment, tram tours, bingo, habitat chats, and a senior resource area. These days after offered periodically for seniors, and the zoo last held one in the spring.
If you have questions, contact the zoo here.