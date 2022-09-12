Detroit Zoo Senior Day: Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne County residents 62+ get in for free Wednesday

article

The Detroit Zoo's Senior Day returns Wednesday.

People 62 and older who live in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties get free entry into the zoo from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parking is also included. Each senior can bring one adult guest for free, too.

The day will include live entertainment, tram tours, bingo, habitat chats, and a senior resource area. These days after offered periodically for seniors, and the zoo last held one in the spring.

