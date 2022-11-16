Detroit Zoo Wild Lights start this weekend -- What to know

article

The Detroit Zoo's annual holiday event, Wild Lights, starts this weekend.

The lights go on Saturday, Nov. 19, illuminating nearly 300 lit-up sculptures.

Find more things to do this holiday season here.

When is Wild Lights?

Nov. 19, 25-26 from 5-10:30 p.m. and Nov. 20, 27 from 5-9 p.m.

Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-23 from 5-10:30 p.m. and Dec. 4, 11, 14-15, 26-31 from 5-9 p.m.

Jan. 2-8 from 5-9 p.m.

How much are tickets?

General admission – $17-24

Brilliant Bundle Package – $35

Includes: Admission to Detroit Zoo between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., admission to Wild Lights, access to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year art exhibition, and a souvenir cup with hot cocoa.

Wild Lights Total Experience – $65

Includes: Admission to Wild Lights (only select a date, valid any time after 5 p.m.), exclusive access to the Polar Patio, FAST PASS access to the Polar Express 4D Experience, and a souvenir cup with hot cocoa.

Polar Patio Package – $32-40

Includes: Admission to Wild Lights, access to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year art exhibition, exclusive access to the Polar Patio, and a souvenir cup with hot cocoa.

4D Theater Package – $23-30

Includes: Admission to Wild Lights, access to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year art exhibition, and the Polar Express 4D Experience.

Parking – $8

How do you get tickets?

Only a limited number of tickets are available, so it is recommended you buy them online. Some tickets may be available at the gate.

Buy tickets here.

