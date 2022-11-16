Detroit Zoo Wild Lights start this weekend -- What to know
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Zoo's annual holiday event, Wild Lights, starts this weekend.
The lights go on Saturday, Nov. 19, illuminating nearly 300 lit-up sculptures.
When is Wild Lights?
Nov. 19, 25-26 from 5-10:30 p.m. and Nov. 20, 27 from 5-9 p.m.
Dec. 2-3, 9-10, 16-23 from 5-10:30 p.m. and Dec. 4, 11, 14-15, 26-31 from 5-9 p.m.
Jan. 2-8 from 5-9 p.m.
How much are tickets?
General admission – $17-24
Brilliant Bundle Package – $35
- Includes: Admission to Detroit Zoo between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., admission to Wild Lights, access to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year art exhibition, and a souvenir cup with hot cocoa.
Wild Lights Total Experience – $65
- Includes: Admission to Wild Lights (only select a date, valid any time after 5 p.m.), exclusive access to the Polar Patio, FAST PASS access to the Polar Express 4D Experience, and a souvenir cup with hot cocoa.
Polar Patio Package – $32-40
- Includes: Admission to Wild Lights, access to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year art exhibition, exclusive access to the Polar Patio, and a souvenir cup with hot cocoa.
4D Theater Package – $23-30
- Includes: Admission to Wild Lights, access to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year art exhibition, and the Polar Express 4D Experience.
Parking – $8
How do you get tickets?
Only a limited number of tickets are available, so it is recommended you buy them online. Some tickets may be available at the gate.