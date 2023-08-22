Detroit Zoo's festive Halloween Zoo Boo tickets go on sale soon

article

Tickets for the Detroit Zoo's annual Halloween takeover, Zoo Boo, go on sale this week.

The member presale is happening now, with general admission tickets available beginning Thursday.

During the afternoons of Oct. 7-8, 14-15, and 20-22, the zoo is filled with pumpkin displays, entertainment, face painting, photo opportunities, and trick-or-treating. There will also be Halloween-themed enrichment activities throughout the zoo, and the whole zoo will be open, so you can see the animals enjoying special treats.

Each weekend of the event has a different costume theme. The first is Nerd Out in Nature - dress up as a character from a movie, board game, or hobby. The next weekend, 14-15, dress up as a movie monster for Monster Mash weekend. Finally, on Oct. 20-22, dress like your favorite character from a movie or book.

Advance tickets range from $17-$22 per person for members and $19-$25 per person for general admission. Children younger than 2 are free.

Get tickets here.