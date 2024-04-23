Detroiter, actor Sam Richardson promotes city in ad ahead of NFL Draft

Detroit-native Sam Richardson represented his city on TV in the sitcom "Detroiters," but now he's showing off his favorite local spots in a campaign promoting the NFL Draft downtown, held April 25-27.

The Emmy-winning actor and comedian is the latest face of a six-minute ad that is essentially a love-letter to the Motor City.

Richardson made his "top picks" to showcase "why Detroit is such a great place to visit or call home," according to the ad campaign, made by Pure Michigan, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Visit Detroit.

"The second they were like ‘Pure Michigan’, I was like ‘Yeah! 100%" Richardson told FOX 2.

Richardson visited the Planet Ant Theatre in Hamtramck, where he planted his improv roots, and the Ghost Light bar down the hall. The Fowling Warehouse was second on his list, showing off a game invented by tailgating Detroiters.

Sam Richardson in a Pure Michigan ad promoting Detroit ahead of the NFL Draft (Pure Michigan)

He also visited Paramita Sound, a record shop with a wine bar, Lafayette Coney Island, a staple in the city, and Hot Sam’s, a men’s clothing store in downtown Detroit that has been operating for over 100 years.

"Getting to come in and sort of make my picks on things, everybody was really happy and excited to have their things highlighted," the comedian said.

While at Hot Sam's for a fresh outfit, Richardson was accompanied by Barry Sanders, a retired NFL Hall-of-Famer and Lions legend.

Getting to spike a football with Sanders "was insane", Richardson said. "It’ll never get old."

Barry is one of Richardson's childhood sports heroes, he said, adding that he is just honored to play a small role in changing the perception of Detroit.

"It means everything," Richardson said. "There’s a national notion of what Detroit is supposed to be. According to media, it's the butt of the joke. But when people see it, they’re like, ‘Oh, it’s no joke. This is an amazing city with amazing people.'

"I’ll always shout out Detroit. I’ll always big up the city any chance I get."