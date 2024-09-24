Detroit's Dutch Girl Donuts now open 24 hours again

Good news! You can now get a sweet treat from Dutch Girl Donuts at any time of the day.

The donut shop on Woodward is now open 24 hours six days a week - Tuesday through Sunday. It is closed on Mondays.

"Really honoring the past and bringing fresh donuts really any time of the day," general manager Carmelo Gonzalez said.

The donut shop opened in the 1940s and has been a staple for Detroiters. Its closure in September 2021 due to staffing shortages was met with great sadness from patrons with memories of Dutch Girl. The building sat empty for more than a year before good news came.

In June 2023, it was revealed that Jon Timmer, the son of late owners Gene and Lauren Timmer, would make the family recipes.

Dutch Girl is a hot spot for donuts, with people typically lined up at the door before the shop opens.

Gonzalez said he thinks the unique flavors and freshness of the donuts draws crowds to the beloved shop.