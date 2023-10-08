Detroit's first 3D-printed home will hit the market by the end of this year, why you should shake your mailbox this month, and the latest on the UAW strike: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.

1. Detroit's first 3D-printed home is about to hit the market A new home is about to hit the Detroit housing market. The property is special - not because it's historic or famous or comes with a scenic view. Instead, the home, priced at $224,500, was built by a 3D printer. It's the first of its kind in the city.

"The entire perimeter of the house, this is a thousand square-foot home, the entire exterior perimeter is 3D printed wall segments," said Fernando Bales.

2. Macomb County woman still can't believe she won $2 million on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket A Macomb County woman said it wasn't clicking in her head that she won $2 million on a lottery ticket when she saw the prize, and it still doesn't feel real. The 61-year-old who often buys lottery tickets bought the Michigan Lottery Magnificent 7s scratch-off at the Sunoco gas station at 42986 Mound Rd. in Sterling Heights. She chose to remain anonymous.

3. Why you should shake your mailbox this month Do you have a mailbox next to the road? Go outside and shake it. Doing so will allow you to make sure it is sturdy and hasn't become loose before the winter. This preventative maintenance is important before winter because snow from plows can knock unstable mailboxes over.

CALEDON, ON - February 17: Icicles hang from a mailbox by the intersection of Castlederg Side Rd. and The Gore Rd. in Caledon, Ontario. Toronto Star/Lance McMillanFebruary-17-2023 (Lance McMillan/Toronto Star via Getty Images) Expand

4. Detroit man steals 800 gallons using Bluetooth to hack gas pumps at station Some gas station owners are falling victim to a sophisticated scam. Scammers are using cellphone's Bluetooth option to hack the pump - and get it for free.

"I wish it would go back to $1.99 - it’s almost $4," said Tywanna Coleman. "I get why people are doing it but it’s still not right."

5. GM EV battery production agreement a key win for UAW as striking voters vow to not let up UAW members at the Stellantis - Mopar facility in Center Line like the progress they heard union president Shawn Fain announce on Facebook Friday. GM put EV battery production under the main, eventual agreement with the UAW, prompting Fain to praise their targeted protest - about to enter week four.

6. Mother of 3 killed in hit-and-run on Grand River, family pleads for justice A Detroit family is heartbroken - after a mother is killed in a hit-and-run, while the driver remains at large. Charmel Montgomery was killed in the early morning hours of October 1st.

"She was so happy out there, being happy and enjoying her life," said mother Loclesha Montgomery. "I had just seen her the day before. I work right around the corner from her."

7. Oakland County Sheriff's Office detective hits, kills pedestrian crossing road in Pontiac A Pontiac man died after he was struck by pickup truck driven by an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detective in Pontiac Wednesday night. The office said that Dwayne McFarland, 58, was crossing Walton Boulevard near Circle Drive in a non-crosswalk area about 9:20 p.m. when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado going eastbound.

8. Husband of Livonia mother of 3 who lost brave battle with cancer, shares her story "She was in the shower, she comes into the bedroom, I feel a lump," said Brian Skoczylas. "I’m like, 'Calm down it’s okay.' She said 'No something is different this time.'"

Brian Skoczylas remembers that now a significant day in December of last year - but thought everything would be okay. Especially because the year before his wife Kim found a lump, and it turned out to be just a cyst.

9. Detroit to open completed Riverwalk in October that connects Mt. Elliott and Gabriel Richard parks The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy will be celebrating a major milestone later in October when it opens a brand-new leg of the scenic trail that will connect downtown parks in Detroit, as well as expand access to Belle Isle. The 3.5-mile East Riverfront trail is 20 years in the making and is the culmination of partnering between the conservancy and the community. The goal was to connect local neighborhoods to the Riverwalk.

10. Ohio homecoming queen hopeful dies after collapsing on football field An Ohio school district is in mourning after a homecoming queen hopeful collapsed on the football field and later died. The Mapleton Local School district said Bre McKean was a senior at Mapleton High School. She passed away last Friday due to "a medical emergency during homecoming festivities prior to the football game."