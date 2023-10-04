Why you should shake your mailbox this month

article

Do you have a mailbox next to the road? Go outside and shake it.

Doing so will allow you to make sure it is sturdy and hasn't become loose before the winter. This preventative maintenance is important before winter because snow from plows can knock unstable mailboxes over.

"Shaking your mailbox is an important way to avoid damage from the impact of flying snow this winter," said Dennis Kolar, the managing director of the Road Commission for Oakland County. "But, mailboxes and posts in good condition can withstand the force of plowed snow. By preparing beforehand, residents can ensure that their mailboxes are stable and safe this winter."

If a mailbox is damaged by snow from plows, the county is not responsible. It is only the county's responsibility in cases where a plow driver actually hits a mailbox, not if plowed snow is the issue.

"It is a resident’s responsibility to ensure his or her mailbox is secure. Damage to posts and receptacles can often be prevented by proper routine maintenance," Kolar said.

If your mailbox is loose, tighten the screws to stabilize it. If this doesn't help, you may need to replace the box or post if it has been damaged or the wood has rotted.

