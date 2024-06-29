Detroit's Rattlesnake Club closes after 36 years

article

After nearly 40 years in Downtown Detroit, the Rattlesnake Club closed its doors June 28.

Mark Tuttle, the restaurant's Chief Financial Officer, said that employees were told June 29 about the closing and were offered severance pay. What that packages were, was not disclosed.

The restaurant, which was once featured on Food Nation with Bobby Flay, first opened in 1988.

Located at 300 River Place Drive, the restaurant was known for it's game birds and other fine dining.

"We are grateful for the support of our loyal customers over these many years. Most of all, we are grateful for the loyal service of our dedicated employees. These seasoned professionals’ focus on producing the finest food and outstanding customer service have been responsible for maintaining the restaurant’s reputation these many years," Tuttle said.

"Changing patterns in dining habits, office occupancy and traffic have negatively impacted revenues since the Covid pandemic," Tuttle said. "Private events, which had always been a pillar of the business, have not recovered."