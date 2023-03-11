Detroit's St. Patrick's Parade in Corktown - what to know for Sunday

article

Detroit's 65th annual St. Patrick's Parade returns to Corktown on Sunday, March 12 at 1p.m.

The parade starts near Sixth Street and Michigan Avenue and continues west to 14th Street. Marching pipe and drum bands, color guard units, floats, clowns, novelty groups and more parade down Michigan Avenue for about two hours.

There is also a Family Fun Zone in the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Sixth Street where you can find live Irish entertainment, coffee, donuts, water and free parking with an event ticket. The Family Fun Zone runs from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and is sponsored by Jameson Irish Whiskey.

Click here for more details on the Family Fun Zone.

READ MORE: The Detroit St. Patrick's Parade is coming up -- What to know about Corktown tradition

"On behalf of the United Irish Societies, parade sponsors and participants, we’re thrilled this year’s event will be better than ever with all of the positive momentum in Corktown for everyone who lives, works and visits the area," said Mike Kelly, UIS president.

Detroit's St. Patrick's Parade is one of the largest St. Patrick's parades in the country attracting between 80,000 and 100,000 people each year.

Kevin Murphy of Livonia is this year's Grand Marshal.

"I’m honored to share my love of Irish culture, music and heritage with metro Detroiters as Grand Marshal for this year’s Detroit St. Patrick’s Parade," Murphy said. "This parade is a perfect time to celebrate Corktown, Detroit, and the exciting history and new energy in the Corktown area."

Hometown Heroes will be honored at the parade for their community service including:

Father Tim McCabe, SJ, Executive Director of the Pope Francis Center in Detroit

Cpl. Nickolas Zubok of the Dearborn Police Department

Executive Director Satrices Coleman-Betts of the St. Patrick's Senior Center

The Corktown Races are held before the parade with registration opening at 9 a.m. Click here for more details.

READ NEXT: Brisk weekend with chance for a few inches of snow on Sunday