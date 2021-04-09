Dining-in discouraged by Whitmer due to Covid surge, leaving restaurants in tough spot

Michigan is the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. More than 7,800 people diagnosed with the virus in a single day.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke Friday imploring people to double down on safety precautions. With 58 outbreaks tied to indoor dining in the past week, Whitmer is urging people to get carry out rather than eat inside.

"I think to an extent it's definitely a personal choice, a personal freedom that people do have," said Alex Cruz. "But being able to have that personal freedom but we're also being told not to do and that very difficult."

And it puts restaurants in a tough spot trying to make ends meet while keeping their customers safe.

Right now restaurants are allowed to be at 50 percent capacity.

Advertisement

"We've already started on our own a couple of weeks ago, reducing our capacity, we're doing everything we can to keep doors and windows open," said Justin Pries, director of operations at Mesa Tacos & Tequila.

Despite the number of cases many people are experiencing Covid fatigue and they're tired of all the restrictions. At the same time, the vaccine is giving us hope.

"With so many people getting it everyday, I feel like we have to hit a wall at some point," Pries said. "And this has got to slow down."

"I haven't made the ultimate decision on if I am going to get it or definitely no," said Chrystal Johnson. "I am just on the fence about it."