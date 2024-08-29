Disgraced cancer doctor wants out of prison • Child struck in drive-by shooting • Latest DTE outage numbers

For the second time in less than two weeks, another child is recovering after a drive-by shooting in Detroit.

This time, a 6-year-old boy was struck while inside a home on Bassett Street near Pleasant Street on the city's southwest side at about 1:35 a.m. Thursday.

Police did not elaborate on where the child was shot, but did say that he is stable and expected to recover.

Investigators are currently working to piece together what led to the shooting and who is responsible.

On Aug. 19, another child was sleeping inside a home on the city's east side when he was grazed in the head by a bullet fired from outside the house. That boy, who is 8, also survived.

"Extremely cowardice act to shoot into a home with that many children inside," Detroit Police Chief James White said. Eight children were inside the east side home when that shooting happened.

Latest power outage numbers

While many people now have their lights back on, numerous others don't after powerful storms Tuesday rocked Southeast Michigan.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, almost 75,000 DTE customers are still without power, while Consumers Energy is reporting that almost 41,000 of its customers do not have power.

The utility companies have hundreds of crews in the field, including DTE lineman teams from out of state, as they restore power. At one point after the storm, more than 300,000 customers were in the dark.

DTE said it hopes to have power restored to 90% of the customers who lost power by the end of Thursday.

Check the DTE outage map and report an outage here.

Disgraced cancer doctor wants out of prison

Dr. Farid Fata falsely diagnosed more than 500 patients with cancer and then proceeded to treat those people for an illness they didn't have.

Fata is now locked up after he pleaded guilty to health care fraud and was sentenced to 45 years. He has served 11 years and now wants a compassionate release from prison.

He claimed that he is not receiving proper medical treatment behind bars at Williamsburg Prison in South Carolina. On Sept. 20, a judge will decide if he can be released early. A different judge denied a similar request in 2020.

"Farid Fata sits in a prison. He has food, and shelter, and he has healthcare treatment (saying) 'Oh gee, woe is me.'" said Patty Hester, one of Fata's victims who underwent painful cancer treatment when she did not have cancer. "Now he wants mercy when he showed no mercy."

Family still seeking answers after Port Huron bar death

More than 10 months after bouncers held down Joshua Conant outside Roche Bar in Port Huron until he stopped breathing, his family says no one is being held accountable.

Multiple cell phone videos were taken that night and were spread on social media. Witnesses said Conant, 26, intervened in a bar fight that spilled outside on Nov. 4, 2023.

"He walked right past the bouncers when he was leaving. And next thing you know, a couple minutes later, they’re on Josh," his uncle MarkSanderson said. "They held Josh to the ground, from the Michigan State Police report, (for) over six minutes – on top of him."

When a Port Huron police officer arrived at the scene, Sanderson said they handcuffed his nephew instead of helping him. Conant died outside the bar.

"It’s a senseless crime, it really is," Sanderson said. "I want answers. I want the people that are involved, including the police officer, I want them all to pay for this crime."

The investigation of the case was initially conducted by the Port Huron police, who concluded after an internal review that the responding officer was not to blame. Subsequently, the case was transferred to the Michigan State Police, who then referred it to the attorney general's office for further examination.

"The most frustrating part is my nephew is gone, and nobody is held responsible – that’s the hardest part," Sanderson said. "I don’t know how my sister is doing it to be honest with you, and my mother and my father. It’s been tough."

Boar's Head listeria death toll climbs to 9

At least nine people have died after being infected with listeria from Boar’s Head deli meats tied to a massive recall last month, federal health officials said Wednesday.

The new food poisoning toll includes two deaths in South Carolina plus one each in Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee and New York, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Three deaths were previously confirmed in people who lived in Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia.

At least 57 people have been sickened and hospitalized in the outbreak. Illnesses were reported starting in late May and have continued into August, the agency said. It is the largest listeria outbreak in the U.S. since 2011, and Boar’s Head has recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli products.

Listeria infections are caused by a hardy type of bacteria that can survive and even thrive during refrigeration. An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC. Infections can be hard to pinpoint because symptoms may occur quickly — or up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

Prepare for a quiet weather day.

US surgeon general names parent stress an 'urgent public health issue'

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory on Wednesday addressing the mental health and well-being of parents.

The advisory, which is reserved for "significant public health challenges that require the nation’s immediate awareness and action," discussed various factors that cause stress for parents and noted an urgent need for support to reduce stress and protect their mental health and well-being.

"The work of parenting is essential not only for the health of children but also for the health of society," Murthy, a parent of two children, wrote in the advisory. "We know that the well-being of parents and caregivers is directly linked to the well-being of their children.

He continued: "The stresses parents and caregivers have today are being passed to children in direct and indirect ways, impacting families and communities across America. Yet in modern society, parenting is often portrayed as a less important, less valued pursuit. Nothing could be further from the truth."