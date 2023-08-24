Dive teams searching for Walled Lake swimmer who disappeared during storm

article

A man is missing after thunderstorms rolled in while he swam in Walled Lake on Wednesday evening.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the man was on a pontoon boat when he went into the water with two other people. When it started storming, the two other people were able to get out of the water, but the man disappeared.

Dive teams searched for the swimmer as late as they could before storms forced them to stop overnight.

The search resumed Thursday morning.