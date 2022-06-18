Oakland Co. police stepping up patrols to reduce dangerous driving on Woodward Ave

Police in Oakland County are increasing patrols on Woodward Avenue in an effort to reduce loud noise, dangerous driving, and summertime "cruising."

According to police, reports are often received about loud vehicles, revving engines, squealing tires, and vehicles accelerating quickly from traffic lights. Additionally, police received complaints about people congregating in parking lots, which are private property.

"Residents within earshot of Woodward Avenue continue to deal with the loud noise created by traffic and loud vehicle exhaust systems. The noise has become increasingly annoying and disruptive with the onset of warm weather," Pleasant Ridge police said.

Police will be strictly enforcing driving laws and patrolling parking lots. Parking tickets will be issued, and people will be moved if they are there illegally. Police said these patrols were requested by business owners because the people gathering create disturbances and leave trash.

"Operation Decrescendo" is a collaborative effort by Berkley Public Safety, Birmingham Police, Bloomfield Hills Public Safety, Huntington Woods Public Safety, Oakland County Sheriff's Department, Pleasant Ridge Police, and Royal Oak Police.

It will be in effect from now until September, with exception of the Dream Cruise on August 20, 2022, police said.