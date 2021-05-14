Do you have to wear a mask in Michigan?

Michigan altered its mask guidance Friday, a day after the CDC said that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in most situations.

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask indoors in Michigan, beginning 9 a.m. Saturday. Unvaccinated people are still required to wear a mask indoors.

The CDC said that vaccinated people should still wear masks in crowded small spaces, including buses, planes, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

Michigan's new order also lifts the outdoor mask mandate for unvaccinated people. Last week, the state said that people who were vaccinated did not need to wear masks at outdoor events that had fewer than 100 people.

The mandate that says unvaccinated people must wear masks inside is scheduled to expire July 1, meaning that if the state does not issue a new order, no one will be required to wear a mask after that day, regardless of vaccination status.

The change in the mandate shifts away from the Vacc to Normal plan laid out last month, which lays out how many adults need to have at least one dose of the vaccine before restrictions are changed.

Under Vacc to Normal, the mask mandate would not have been lifted until 70% have one dose. Right now, just over 55% of adults have gotten at least one dose.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer unveils the 'MI Vacc to Normal' plan - when Michigan has 70% vaccinated, the mask order will be lifted two weeks later. Currently, Michigan is at 49%.

"The safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and all the hard work that Michiganders have done allows us to take a big step in returning to normal," said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel. "This updated order keeps Michigan in alignment with CDC guidance that is based on the knowledge of health experts. I urge our residents to continue to be respectful of each other as we move forward."

While the state has changed its mask mandate, some jurisdictions could still require masks.

According to the CDC, masks do not need to be worn "except where required federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."