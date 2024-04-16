DOJ leader visits Detroit to discuss crime reduction strategies

United States Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco is in Detroit on Tuesday to discuss crime reduction strategies with other leaders.

Her visit is part of a One Detroit Partnership meeting. This initiative is a collaborative effort between federal and city officials that aims to end violence in the city.

Members of the One Detroit Violence Reduction Partnership’s Executive Committee will discuss the targeted enforcement, prevention, and re-entry methods being used to bring down crime and help people involved in the criminal justice system as they return to society.

Opening remarks from Monaco, U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison, Detroit Police Department Chief James White, Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy will be given publicly before a closed session meeting.