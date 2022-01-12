Dolores in Ypsilanti announces permanent closure months after reopening with only bar

article

Dolores in Ypsilanti is closing at the end of the month, days before the Mexican restaurant would have turned 4.

The business shared the news in an Instagram post.

Dolores had closed down during the pandemic. About 5½ months ago, it reopened for bar service two days a week but closed the kitchen. Local pop-ups would sell food while Dolores provided the drinks.

(Photo: Dolores.Ypsi on Instagram)

In the post sharing news about the closure, the eatery thanked all of its staff and guests.

"I am also very proud of what we accomplished as a small business/restaurant/bar in Ypsi and would do it 100 times over," the post read.

According to the business, Dolores will be open from 5-10 p.m. the last three Fridays of January only. Ypsilanti-based pop-up Lucha Puerco will serve food those three days.

Jan. 28 will be the restaurant's final day.

Dolores is at 6 S. Washington St.