Domestic violence incident leaves mother of two dead in Clinton Township

Police are investigating a domestic violence case in Clinton Township where a mother of two kids was allegedly shot and killed by her husband.

The incident unfolded around 9 p.m. at a home on Woodward Street in the area of 15 Mile and Beaconsfield Thursday night.

Clinton Township police were still on the scene of the house during the early hours of the morning Friday, marking off the home with yellow police tape.

The shooting happened at a home near 15 Mile and Beaconsfield in Clinton Township.

The husband was detained by police, according to preliminary information from the scene. A weapon was also located and recovered at the scene.

Preliminary information from the scene also indicates the shooting may have taken place in front of the couple's two kids.

No other details were released by police.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, call the U.S. National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.