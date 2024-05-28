Domestic violence leads to shooting on I-96 in Detroit

A woman started shooting at a vehicle with a child inside during a domestic violence incident that extended to I-96 in Detroit late Monday, police said.

According to Michigan State Police, a 25-year-old Detroit woman shot at a vehicle on the freeway near Greenfield around 11 p.m. Police said the victim has a child with the shooter, and children were inside both the suspect's vehicle and the victim's vehicle.

No one was struck, but the victim's rear window was shattered.

The suspect was found in the area of Schoolcraft and Wyoming, and she was arrested.

If you or a loved one are suffering from a situation involving domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

The Michigan Hotline - 866-Voice DV, the national hotline is 800-799-Safe and online The Hotline.org