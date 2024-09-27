Donald Trump in Warren: How to watch Friday townhall

Making yet another effort to win the swing state in the upcoming election, former President Donald Trump's 10th visit to Michigan on Friday includes stops in two cities that are on opposite sides of the state.

Campaigning as the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, Trump's first stop is on the west side of the state at FALK Production around 2 p.m. The community of Walker is in Kent County, near Grand Rapids. Then at 6 p.m., Trump will host a town hall in Warren in southeast Michigan.

Both events in Walker and Warren are open to the public.

The Warren town hall will be live-streamed by FOX 2 and can be watched in the player above.

President Donald Trump (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Slocum)

Where is Trump rallying in Warren?

Trump will be at Macomb Community College, at 14500 12 Mile Rd. in Warren on Friday, Sept. 27.

When is the former president set to speak?

Doors to the event open at 3 p.m. while Trump is scheduled to deliver his remarks at 6 p.m., according to the Trump-Vance campaign.

What will Trump address?

In Warren, Trump will likely talk about the auto-industry and creating more American manufacturing jobs, as well as the economy and lowering inflation – which have been his preferred talking points during previous visits to Michigan.

Trump's prior Michigan campaign visits

Trump's last trip to Michigan was in Flint on Sept. 17. He addressed the American auto industry while emphasizing the need to bring back manufacturing jobs, his energy plans and how he thinks they will aid an economic recovery, and the most recent assassination attempt against him while golfing in Florida.

Prior to Flint, Trump made a stop at a manufacturing plant in Pottersville on Aug. 29, where he announced that he would make in vitro fertilization (IVF) free if he was elected president. While Trump has frequently aligned himself with opponents of abortion, including attending the March for Life as president, his recent softening on the issue represents a dramatic shift in the candidate's attempt to reframe his stance.

Politicians respond to Trump's 10th Michigan visit

"Under Donald Trump, Michigan lost 280,000 jobs, and he gave tax breaks to companies shipping those jobs overseas," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a video on X in response to Trump's Michigan visit on Friday. "Over the last three and a half years, we've worked with Vice President Harris to bring Michigan manufacturing back together. We created and protected hundreds of 1000s of jobs."

Whitmer endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president over the summer.

The Michigan governor says Harris will fight to "keep making stuff that America needs right here in Michigan," "lower costs, and help working families get ahead."

"Michigan built the auto industry, and we will continue to define its future," Whitmer added.

The chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, Lavora Barnes, said Trump will always serve himself first and called Harris and her running mate Gov. Tim Walz "champions for the middle class."

"As President, Trump stood in Warren and promised that no more manufacturing plants would close under his watch, and yet Michiganders watched as the GM factory in Warren shuttered its doors and they lost hundreds of jobs," she said. "He has proven that we can’t trust a single thing he says – especially when it comes to putting Michigan jobs first,"

In his own statement, Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers welcomed Trump back to the "great manufacturing state of Michigan."

Rogers is up against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the open senate seat to represent Michigan.

"Biden-Harris and Slotkin's void of leadership paired with job-killing EV mandates and wasteful spending have crippled our auto industry and drove up costs for families living paycheck to paycheck," Rogers said. "President Trump and I will fight for Michigan workers and manufacturers in Washington and give them the relief they desperately deserve."