JD Vance campaigning at Detroit's Eastern Market today

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  October 8, 2024 6:51am EDT
2024 Election
FOX 2 Detroit
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 7: Republican vice presidential nominee, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks during a Philos Project October 7th Memorial Rally at the Washington Monument on October 7, 2024 in Washington, DC.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - JD Vance plans to campaign at Eastern Market in Detroit on Tuesday as the race for the White House nears its final weeks.

The stop comes less than a week after the Ohio senator and vice presidential candidate visited Auburn Hills and Marne.

Aside from the Auburn Hills visit and a stop in Shelby Township over the summer, Vance has focused most of his time in Michigan in the west and northern part of the state, where he has made numerous stops.

During the Auburn Hills stop, where he spoke at an aerospace company, Vance covered a range of subjects, from his sparring with Tim Walz to manufacturing in Michigan, as well as electric vehicles and China. He also took questions from reporters, including on mandates and incentives for battery-powered cars and trucks.

Tuesday's Detroit stop is open to the public. Register for tickets here.

As the Nov. 5 election nears, candidates on both sides have been working to flip Michigan - a swing state - in their favor. 

Vance's running mate, Former President Donald Trump, will also be in Detroit this week to speak at the Detroit Economic Club on Thursday.

Tuesday's visit and any future visits come as Michigan voters have already begun casting their ballots. Absentee ballots started heading out to voters in late September, and early voting starts soon.

